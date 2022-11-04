Free Trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Capacity Media is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group.
News

KKR in lead to acquire Vodafone’s $14bn tower arm

Saf Malik
November 04, 2022 10:54 AM
Share
Vodafone HQ 2.jpg

KKR is said to be the frontrunner to acquire Vodafone’s $14 billion tower unit, Vantage Towers.

Although a Bloomberg report indicated that while KKR may be favoured, the private equity firm faces competition from Cellnex Telecom, who are bidding for Vantage alongside Singapore wealth fund GIC.

KKR has teamed up with Global Infrastructure Partners in the race to buy Vantage Towers and initially faced competition from the likes of American Tower and EQT, however, it is understood that the KKR deal is preferred.

The Bloomberg report added that Cellnex is seeking to buy a majority stake in the company to give it “operational control”.

Vodafone holds around 81% of Vantage Towers and accepted bidding offers for the business last week.

Shares in Vantage rose as much as 3.5% following news that the KKR deal was favoured.

The KKR-led group responsible for negotiations will be keen to avoid a repeat of their last-minute loss in July in the auction for a majority stake in Deutsche Telekom AG’s tower unit, which eventually went to Brookfield Asset Management.

Tags

News NewsInvestment & FinanceInfrastructure and Networks
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More