DE-CIX and GetaFIX partner on interconnection in the Philippines

Through this partnership, GetaFIX will be able to interconnect its customers with the DE-CIX ecosystem via Singapore, giving them access to cloud players like AWS and Azure, as well as dedicated connections to the Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics software-as-a-service clouds.

The interconnection will add a further 40 networks to the DE-CIX Southeast Asian interconnection platform and marks the fourth major market integrated into the DE-CIX neutral interconnection ecosystem, joining Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.

“By enabling networks in the Philippines to interconnect directly with content and cloud networks in Singapore via the DE-CIX platform, latency can be significantly reduced, and the performance of content and digital applications like the Microsoft 365 business applications improved," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

"This is part of our ongoing process of creating a distributed interconnection platform across Southeast Asia. With our service offering, we are supporting the ongoing transformation in the ASEAN region – over the last few decades Singapore has become – and it remains – the gravity center of the Internet for the ASEAN region – now we will see many CDNs and OTTs hosting their offerings within the target markets across the region,” concludes Ivo Ivanov.

The DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in Southeast Asia offer a shared interconnection fabric where users at one IX can interconnect directly with networks at other DE-CIX IXs in the region.

This means that through the connection to DE-CIX Singapore, networks from the Philippines can also interconnect with networks connected to the DE-CIX IXs in Malaysia and Brunei at no extra cost.

“With this partnership, we increase the breadth of options available to our local ISPs for them to further improve and optimize their network – and thus further improve their services to Filipinos. More than helping our members, this partnership will also augment the overall volume of business in the ecosystem because we will be buying capacities from the largest local networks," said Gio Bacareza, Head of GetaFIX.

"GetaFIX is primarily located in the premier data center locations of ePLDT Vitro; We are especially excited about strengthening the connectivity of Vitro with this new partnership with DE-CIX to further drive the attractiveness of international companies to put their POPs into the Philippines at Vitro.”