Neterra installs Sofia fibre network linking data centres

The company says the network covers the entire capital (pictured), including business centres, central streets, and boulevards.

“Through it, the company offers internet for business, protection from DDoS attacks, other connectivity services [and] media streaming,” said Neterra. “Qualified engineers are responsible for maintenance and provide technical support 24×7.”

Neterra said this is the only fibre network that reaches all the data centres in Sofia and connects them. “This includes both Neterra’s data centres and those of other operators.” Cables run deep underground, it added.

“Thanks to the large capacities set in advance, Neterra’s metro network is expected to meet the needs of businesses in Sofia for years to come,” said the carrier.

The network also links all major Bulgarian cities – such as Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Burgas, Plovdiv and Ruse.

The company owns and manages four data centers and its own global network with over 200 points of presence in more than 55 countries.