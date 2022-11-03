Rivada asks for proposals for 600 laser-networked satellites

Rivada, which is based in Munich, wants to launch them into low Earth orbit (LEO) just 1,050km above the surface from 2024 until mid-2028.

Ganley (pictured) said: “I am thrilled that we have completed this important milestone. This is a unique satellite network in terms of security, speed and global reach.”

Rivada will target telecoms, enterprise, maritime, energy and government services markets, said the company.

The company said it expects to select a prime contractor for the space segment, parts of the ground segment and system integration for the LEO constellation by the end of this year, in parallel to the selection of the launch service provider.

Severin Meister, an investor who is CEO of Rivada Space Networks, said: “Over the course of the past eight months we have completed the design of our satellite system and grown our teams in Munich and Berlin to further develop the technical, commercial and regulatory competencies of the company.”

The 600 satellites, which will weigh 500kg each, will be networked in a mesh, with 2,400 optical inter-satellite links.

The company said: “The Rivada network will operate like an optical backbone in space, using lasers to interconnect satellites and deliver an ultra-secure and highly reliable global data network for business operations in the telecom, enterprise, maritime, energy and government services markets.”

Clemens Kaiser, chief program officer of Rivada Space Networks, said: “Following a rigorous process with a number of leading satellite manufacturers, we are delighted that today we have completed another major milestone in the specification and development of our unique constellation to enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises.”

He said Rivada Space networks will offer customers “optional quantum key encryption” He added: “We have worked tirelessly to ensure th.

Meister said Rivada has 60 staff today, expanding to 100 by the end of March 2023. The company is “on track to execute our vision of providing the first truly global point-to-point low latency connectivity network”.

Ganley said: “Our constellation in combination with our patented open access wireless market platform allows us to offer a network with unprecedented flexibility.”