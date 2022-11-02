Teraco completes first phase of JB4 data centre in South Africa

The first phase of JB4 comprises 30 000sqm of building structure, 8 000sqm of data hall space, and 19MW of critical power load. Teraco has also secured adjacent land and power for Phase 2 of the expansion, bringing the total critical power load in the facility to 50MW at the end state.

The JB4 addition to Teraco’s data centre platform takes its critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 126MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3, Bredell Campus JB2/JB4, Cape Town Campus CT1/CT2 and Durban.

“Forming a vital part of the African IT landscape, Platform Teraco is an essential part of the modern enterprise’s digital transformation strategy with its diverse industry ecosystems and open interconnection marketplace,” said Jan Hnizdo, CEO of Teraco.

JB4 is connected to all the other Teraco data centres through its ecosystem of network operators in the facility, making it ideal for the distributed interconnection-defined architecture of the modern enterprise.

JB4 supports the growing demand by enterprises and cloud providers for data centre capacity. The new facility joins Platform Teraco, offering enterprises and cloud providers a scalable platform for IT infrastructure deployment.

“Enterprises are looking for the ability to scale as network strategies evolve, and in a world where fast and secure interconnection with strategic business partners is a priority, this is a source of competitive advantage,” added Hnizdo.

“The continued increase of cloud adoption in Africa is also being enabled by investments in critical infrastructure, including hyperscale data centre facilities such as JB4. This will enable global cloud clients to service the South African market and the rest of the sub-Saharan African region.”