Vertiv completes CLS installation in Somalia

The new infrastructure is expected to support economic, societal and digital growth of the region, by giving Somali citizens and businesses with access to the internet.

“This cable landing station is monumental for Somalia’s digital growth and to put it on the global map of digitalisation. In today’s world, and especially the post-pandemic world, it is essential for all citizens to have access to the internet and data," said Pierre Havenga, managing director of Vertiv in Africa.

"The project’s goal is to fill the gaps in internet infrastructure that exist currently in the Somali landscape. The deployment of this landmark undersea cable positions the region for much-needed high-speed internet.”

The Hormuud team partnered with suppliers with the technological expertise, experience, and portfolio for the CLS due to the geographical and technical complexities of the project, selecting Vertiv for its these qualities and its experience of bringing technology to Africa.

As a result, the CLS has been outfitted with Vertiv power and cooling equipment in partnership with Pure Earth International, a Vertiv distributor across the horn of Africa. The full suite of Vertiv solutions used in the project include Vertiv Netsure 7100 Semi-Bulk DC power systems, Vertiv Liebert PDX direct expansion floor-mount cooling units, Vertiv energy storage systems and inverters, and a series of Vertiv project services, including installation supervision and commissioning.

“Hormuud Telecom anticipates significant expansion in the network capacity of multiple submarine cables for Somalia in the near future. Vertiv’s global reputation, breadth of industry knowledge, and wealth of experience in manufacturing and installing cable landing stations within Africa have made it the vendor of choice for Hormuud Telecom,” said Yasin Hassan, head of corporate communications at Hormuud Telecom.

“These partnerships and infrastructure investments, in addition to the sustenance of technology hubs and start-up companies, boldly accentuate Hormuud Telecom’s vision for a better-connected Somalia.”