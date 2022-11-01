CMC Networks deploys DIA across 51 African Countries

IP Premier is designed to accelerate the adoption of SD-WAN across Africa by creating a robust foundation and delivering optimised user experience as well as delivers strict service level agreements (SLAs) related to jitter, packet loss and round-trip delay, in addition to the standard availability.

“Over the last three decades, we have been developing and delivering solutions that cater to the specific needs of local markets across Africa. IP Premier delivers the consistency and reliability in the underlay network that enterprises need to deliver SD-WAN overlay services," said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks.

We’re going beyond standard SLAs that are based on uptime and guaranteeing performance that will have a direct impact on the speed of SD-WAN adoption on the continent. Unlike players that are reselling third party services, we’re able to give enterprise customers greater control over their networking and consistent on-net performance.”

In addition, CMC Networks’ DIA provides symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 10Gbps, offering consistent performance across African markets and during peak traffic periods.

The company is the first and only service provider in Africa with both MEF 3.0 SD-WAN and Ethernet certifications.

“The attributes of the underlay network are reflected in overlay services like SD-WAN. It is critical that enterprises across Africa have a reliable foundation for rolling out new software-defined networking solutions," added Geoff Dornan, chief technical officer at CMC Networks.

"The development of IP Premier is a direct response to enterprise demands and the conversations we’re having with local IT teams in Africa, as well as global MNCs who are active on the continent. They all want greater intelligence and reliability in the underlay network to support SD-WAN, and that’s what we’re delivering”