T5 to expand data centre management to Denmark

The Atlanta-based company provides customised build-to-suit, powered data centres and has focused on supporting enterprise and hyperscale customers with customised solutions.

Anne Hougaard Jensen (pictured), director of Invest in Denmark, said: “This new investment shows that Denmark is a perfect location for green digital investments. Renewable energy, low latency networks, and one of Europe’s most reliable power grids are just some of the reasons why global companies are looking at Denmark.”

Neither T5 Data Centers nor Invest in Denmark have given details of the new unit or the client.

Tom Mertz, chief commercial officer at T5’s facility management and construction services divisions, said: “Our facilities management evolution into Denmark aligns with T5’s core values of providing superior mission-critical facilities management to our clients as we continue to align with partners and regions committed to best-in-class digital infrastructure and renewable and sustainable practices.”

T5 said it operates over 500MW of critical load across 55 data centres and offers turnkey and build to suit data centre solutions in nine US markets.

The expansion in Denmark represents the first implementation in Europe of T5’s critical facility management, said the company, noting that it will ensure the unnamed customer maintains “a forever on environment while minimising impact on the climate”.

Denmark has become a favoured data centre destination, said Invest in Denmark, due to its focus on and dedication to continued investments in sustainability efforts. Denmark has a 72% renewable energy in its power mix, forecast to be 100% by 2027.

Mertz said that, with a team of more than 40 critical facilities technicians and management personnel, T5 will participate in and support the local workforce in Denmark to promote careers within the digital infrastructure industry.

Jensen said: “I am very excited that T5 has chosen to expand its data centre facility management and operations platform in Denmark. With T5’s focus on supporting enterprise and hyperscale customers with customized data centre solutions, Invest in Denmark is proud to work with T5.”