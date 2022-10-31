Telefónica goes to Vodafone for COO role in Germany

Laukenmann (pictured) was with Vodafone since 2006, initially as VP of business support in the Czech Republic and most recently as director of the consumer business unit in Germany, responsible for broadband, mobile and TV.

“In recent years, the O2 team has shown what opportunities the German telecommunications market offers: both in terms of customer growth and exemplary service for customers,” said Laukenmann, who will join the management board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding.

Markus Haas, CEO of Telefónica Deutschland, who has also had the COO role on an interim basis, said: “With Andreas we will have an outstanding leader and a shaper of our industry on board, who knows both the mobile market and the fixed network business in this country very well.”

Haas said: “Our strong O2 team and our O2 brand will benefit from Andreas’s leadership experience, brand understanding and innovation. Despite the current challenging economic environment, Telefónica Deutschland is growing, gaining more and more customers and increasing customer satisfaction.”