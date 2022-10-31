Rostelecom launches first data centre in the Russian Arctic

The anchor customer for the project, Rostelecom says, was the government of the Murmansk region, who signed an agreement for the commissioning of the data centre last year.

Alexander Loginov, vice president and director of PJSC Rostelecom’s northwest macroregional branch said: “With digitalisation in full swing, the volume of data in use is steadily building up, and so are the requirements for data processing speed and quality.

“This is where the geographical proximity of data to the end user comes into play – which is exactly what Rostelecom’s new data centre offers. The new facility meets the high quality and reliability standards that we guarantee as the undisputed leader in the Russian data centre market”.

The Arctic data centre will cater for both regional authorities and businesses, Rostelecom says.

Customers will be able to rent racks or rack spaces for their own equipment, taking advantage of a high-speed data network, cloud services and up-to-date digital services.

Using co-location facilities will help to centralise and optimise the cost of maintaining and servicing propriety IT infrastructure while at the same time improving reliability.

The servers that receive data from traffic enforcement cameras were the first to go live at the new data centre.

The data centre is fitted with “state-of-the-art” firefighting, air conditioning and dispatch systems, security alarms, an access control system and a backup diesel generator in the instance of a power failure.