Nokia and Nedaa develop 5G for smart city and public safety

Under the MoU, the two will partner to upgrade Nedaa’s Radio Access Networks (RAN) and core network using Nokia’s 5G technologies. A 5G network with end-to-end slicing capabilities will enable Nedaa deliver improved public safety and smart city services and lay the foundations for future uses such as the metaverse.

“Security providers across the world are adopting 5G technology to improve their services. Network slicing is an exciting addition to the capabilities of 5G networks, enabling critical communication customers in different industry sectors to benefit from dedicated virtual network slices that enable secure, high-performance, private wireless connectivity," said Kamal Ballout, head of enterprise, China, India and MEA at Nokia.

"We are excited to continue our long-standing collaboration with Nedaa to help them leverage 5G technology for enhanced communication services and superior user experience.”

Nedaa’s already uses Nokia’s infrastructure in its network and can support many of the requirements for mission-critical networks. However, with the addition of 5G, Nedaa will be able to support enhanced services for public safety and management.

The MoU sets a framework for upgrading the existing network capabilities and introducing agile and advanced services to government organisations. One of the key elements is 5G network slicing, the MoU also lays the foundation for identifying 5G use cases for new opportunities and monetisation.

"Nokia is a global technology leader and our long-standing and trusted partner," added Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO, Nedaa.

"We are now looking forward to leveraging Nokia’s proven 5G expertise to help us maximise the benefits of the technology upgradation and to provide innovative services to our users. Our efforts to upgrade our networks to next-generation network capabilities pave the way for futuristic services such as metaverse.”

Nokia will also launch a technology competence development program for the training and knowledge transfer to Nedaa employees. Nokia will expand Integrated Operations Center as the integration and enablement layer for all 5G use cases.