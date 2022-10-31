Telstra teams with Inmarsat, expands ground stations in Australia

The latest announcement builds on a 30-year partnership between the two companies in Australia.

I-6 F1 is the first of two Inmarsat-6 (I-6) satellites designed to enhance both the narrowband ELERA network and Global Xpress broadband service for Inmarsat customers around the world.

Telstra says the I-6 satellites are the most technologically advanced and largest communications satellites ever launched, allowing for greater capacity, coverage and speeds to customers across industries including agriculture, aviation and maritime.

Matt Williams, managing director at Telstra EMEA said: “Inmarsat’s I-6 F1 and the new ground station have really moved the global ‘space race’ along and entrenched Australia’s position as a front runner in satellite communications.

“We delight in putting our skills, experience and access to global sites to use for ambitious global operators like Inmarsat, as they continue to revolutionise communications. This is just the tip of the iceberg of Telstra’s global projects underway.”

The new satellite access station (SAS) forms a crucial link between the satellite and terrestrial networks, allowing connectivity to be transported immediately to destinations across the globe.

Telstra adds it has taken a turnkey approach where it worked with Inmarsat in designing, building and activating the facility with specific capabilities to meet Inmarsat’s requirements.