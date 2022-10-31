Malaysian operators to use state-run 5G network

Telekom Malaysia, U Mobile, Celcom Axiata and DiGi Telecommunications said they had signed agreements to access the 5G network run by state-owned Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) for 10 years.

Malaysia’s 5G plans have suffered repeated setbacks amid disagreements between the government and major operators over pricing and transparency.

Maxis Bhd and U Mobile initially rejected the government-led scheme in September after the operators said they could not see the benefits of being a minority shareholder in 5G, but remained in talks to access the network.

U-Mobile has since said that it would begin making 5G services commercially available to its customers from Thursday.

This included concerns from the Malaysian telcos that a state-run network could lead to a nationalised monopoly.

The government, though, has repeatedly insisted that a single shared network would reduce costs and improve efficiency.