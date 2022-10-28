Stonepeak increases stake in AMT’s CoreSite

The investment firm which boasts over US$50 billion in assets had initially invested US$2.5 billion in the business in August, but its latest investment has increased its stake to 36%.

JP Morgan has been brought on as the lead financial advisor to AMT which is also being advised by CDX Advisors.

CoreSite was acquired by AMT last year for around $US10 billion and provides hybrid solutions for cloud, network and IT service providers to monetise and “future-proof” their digital business.

Stonepeak currently owns Asia-Pacific data centre platform Digital Edge and US-based Cologix.

The investment firm has been steadily increasing the assets in its portfolio in recent times and announced in August that it had acquired Lumen’s Latin American business for US$2.7 billion.

The company said that the proceeds of the transaction would go to “key growth areas” and support Lumen’s additional capital allocation priorities, including paying down its debts.