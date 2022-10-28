Bharti Airtel accelerates 5G rollout with multi-band partnership

Airtel will deploy Aviat’s all outdoor WTM 4800 E-Band and multi-band solutions to expand the capacity of its microwave backhaul network.

Randeep Sekhon, chief technology officer at Airtel said, "We are delighted to partner with Aviat Networks.

“Their cutting-edge E-Band and Multi-Band radio solutions are a good fit with our network capabilities, which combined with their strengths in delivery and supply chain will enable Airtel to deliver seamless 5G experience to customers across India in record time."

Bharti recently selected Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung as it looks to continue its 5G rollout.

Aviat’s multi-band vendor agnostic feature enables traffic aggregation from multiple links which improves network congestion, offering better speed to customers.

Aviat will also undertake maintenance and deployment as part of the rollout.

Airtel will deploy unique dual channel E-Band radio to augment its existing installed microwave network as well as new greenfield links in support of an accelerated 5G network buildout.

Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks added: "We are delighted to be able to support Airtel's 5G service deployment. India is one of the fastest and largest growing 5G markets in the world and Aviat's product capabilities will significantly lower the total cost of ownership and our delivery infrastructure will enable a faster roll out."