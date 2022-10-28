Claro Brasil selects SES satellite to extend 4G and 5G across the Amazon

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Claro Brasil will be able to deliver enhanced 4G/5G-ready services using SES' O3b mPOWER medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite network, to a minimum of eight of 23 cities that it serves.

Under the renewal agreement, Embratel can use 4Gbps over SES’s O3b mPOWER network to extend its mobile backhaul service to serve more than 260,000 inhabitants of the eight cities in the Amazon region.

“Our mPOWERED mobile backhaul service offers unmatched scalability and flexibility, which enables leading telecom providers like Claro Brasil to land traffic with unrivalled flexibility – either in country or directly to the cloud – and can be easily expanded to accommodate data growth from Claro’s cellphone customers, offering a great quality of experience, even in some of the most remote areas of Brazil,” said Omar Trujillo, vice president of network sales for Americas at SES.

“SES is thrilled to extend our partnership with Embratel and Claro in Brazil and the Amazon region, where they are the first telco to sign on with O3b mPOWER to continue reducing the connectivity divide for a growing number of people and communities.”

Embratel has become increasingly reliant on SES satellite services over the past five years to meet the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) universal service requirements in support of the communities in the Amazon.

Embratel has grown its demand of SES capacity from an initial 250Mbps serving four towns to 5.5Gbps of GEO and MEO bandwidth supporting 23 cities.

By using SES’s mPOWERED mobile backhaul service Embratel would also be able to support 5G networks’ high throughput demand with a solution that is scalable to multiple gigabits-per-second per location.