Virgin Media inks full-fibre deal with Vodafone Ireland

This is the first time Virgin has agreed a deal with a rival operator and will see Vodafone link its own network to Virgin full fibre.

“We’re very pleased to provide network access opportunities to other operators for the first time and we welcome Vodafone as our first wholesale network partner,” said Tony Hanway, chief executive of Virgin Media Ireland.

“It’s all systems go as we continue to expand our network nationally and bring ultrafast fibre connectivity to over 240,000 homes by the end of 2022, and over 1 million homes by 2025.

“Our entry into the wholesale market will support more competition while improving service delivery for consumers, businesses and communities across Ireland.”

Virgin Media is in the midst of a three-year, €200 million upgrade to its full-fibre network that will result in increased broadband speeds for one million homes.

The firm has already upgraded around 150,000 premises and hopes to reach 240,000 by the end of this year.

Amanda Nelson, CEO of Vodafone Ireland said: This agreement with Virgin strengthens our market-leading position and gives our customers more choice by giving them access to Virgin’s network, as they expand their fibre footprint across the country.

“Having recently celebrated 21 years in Ireland, I am looking forward to supporting our customers and businesses here long into the future, ensuring balanced regional development and a resilient and strengthened economy.