Infobip develops chatbot for Uber via WhatsApp

The chatbot has been built and deployed on the WhatsApp for Business platform using Infobip's chatbot building platform called Answers. As a result, the WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) experience is now available for Uber riders across Delhi- National Capital Region in India.

"We’re delighted to have played a role in building this new WhatsApp chatbot solution for Uber and look forward to seeing its impact now and in the future as its rollout continues," said Silvio Kutić, CEO of Infobip.

"We are even more thrilled as we are the global cloud communication platform provider to both the companies involved - Uber and WhatsApp.”

The news follows a pilot in Lucknow, India in December 2021 which saw Uber receive a significant proportion of ride requests from new users, demonstrating market interest.

Uber selected Infobip’s Answers platform to tap into the popularity of WhatsApp and enhance the customer experience. Answers, Infobip’s smart virtual assistant, makes the process of booking a ride more automated and quicker.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our new sets of consumers to take an Uber trip, and to do that we need to meet them on platforms they are comfortable with," added Abhilekh Kumar, director of business development, Uber India South Asia.

"Our partnership with WhatsApp enables that, giving riders a new way to book a ride through a simple, familiar, and trusted channel. We are pleased to co-create the chatbot feature with Infobip for an altogether new customer experience while booking an Uber ride.”

Now Uber’s Delhi-NCR customers can message Uber's business account number, scan a barcode or click a link to open an Uber WhatsApp chat. The riders will get the same safety features and insurance protections as the app.

“After a successful implementation of the 'WhatsApp to ride' experience in Lucknow, we are excited to expand WhatsApp’s partnership with Uber and launch this service for users in Delhi NCR," said Ravi Garg, director of WhatsApp Partnerships, India.

"The simplicity of ride-booking experience within the WhatsApp interface has helped Uber acquire new riders and we look forward to supporting them in their growth trajectory."