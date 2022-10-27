BICS and Able Device simplify enterprise IoT

Specifically, the partnership will see BICS add SIMbae, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to its ecosystem of IoT services, enabling devices to switch between private and public networks at scale, technology that is invaluable to enterprises preparing to deploy private networks.

Traditionally, devices moving between a private and public network would have to switch networks manually which sometimes causes performance issues for M2M and IoT applications.

With SIMbae, an applet sits on top of a SIM or eSIM and expands its capabilities which includes things like swapping to stronger connections automatically and security features such as debugging and encryption.

"This partnership is another exciting development in the enterprise IoT space,” says Divya Ghai Wakankar, VP of enterprise market and marketing at BICS.

“BICS’ IoT solution already makes device activation and connection effortless for its enterprise customers. Now the powerful combination with Able Device’s applet software harmonises seamless mobility of next generation connected devices.”

Historically, SIMs have had limited value due to being passive processors that require external input to trigger a predefined function. SIMbae represents a new generation of SIM cards, transforming them into active processors in IoT systems that don’t rely on external input.

“We’re very proud to be to be working with BICS to address the global market for enterprise mobility solutions,” added Roger Dewey, CEO of Able Device.

“Our agreement illustrates the benefits and utility of SIMbae across the connected device solution value chain.”

BICS’ all-in-one IoT solution helps businesses simplifies the deployment of global IoT solutions by managing the connection, control, and optimisation of the SIM ecosystem through its SIM for Things platform, powered by BICS' backbone network that spans 200 countries.