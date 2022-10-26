Angola Cables uses Infinera’s ICE6 to upgrade its subsea network

The solution adds more capacity to the network in support of its enterprise, Tier 1 operator, and global content provider customers. Specifically, the upgrade to Infinera’s 800G coherent solution enables Angola Cables to ready its network to meet growing bandwidth demands by delivering secure, high-capacity services. Infinera worked closely with its local partner Arsitec to deliver the aforementioned solution.

“Infinera’s ICE6 technology will enable Angola Cables to lay the necessary foundation to upgrade all segments of their cable system to meet the needs of their customers today and in the future,” said Nick Walden, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Infinera.

“We are delighted to work with their team on this upcoming deployment and provide a seamless upgrade to their existing network.”

Angola Cables subsea cable network and interconnected IP network is powered through its SACS, Monet, and WACS subsea cable systems, that directly connects the Americas, Africa, and Europe as well as through partnerships to expand connectivity to Asia.

The upgrade of the US-to-Brazil subsea network which spans 6,500km, lays the foundation for Angola Cables to upgrade its Monet cable system and modernise its entire global network. Infinera’s ICE6 solution features highly granular baud rate configuration, industry-leading long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping and Nyquist subcarriers.

In related news, earlier this year Flexential and Angola Cables announced plans to extend the reach of the Monet cable to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The cable will reach an additional point of access in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and also have direct access to the AngoNAP tier III data centre in Fortaleza, Brazil and the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) landing station.