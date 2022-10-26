NTT unveils new South African data centre

The Johannesburg 1 Data Center is part of its expansion into the African continent and will have a capacity of 12MW covering 6,000 metres squared once it is fully built out.

The technical infrastructure is supported by N+1 uninterruptible power supply systems (UPS), N+1 generator backup and highly redundant cooling systems.

The facility will cater to hyperscalers and enterprises, offering them an opportunity to use NTT’s full ICT stack of services including managed hybrid cloud, network management, collaboration, security and application monitoring.

The opening of Johannesburg 1 will contribute towards the economic growth and social development of the region, as our clients shape the country of tomorrow,” said Florian Winkler, CEO, global data centres EMEA, NTT Ltd.

“We’re incredibly proud to be investing in Johannesburg and extending our global data centre footprint to South Africa.

“The country forms a significant part of NTT’s growth strategy as we continue to support Africa’s digital transformation.”

As the African population is set to double by 2050 according to estimates, forecasts show that 615 million users in sub-Saharan Africa will subscribe to mobile services by 2025, a 24% increase from 2020.

As a result, NTT says it is planning to accelerate its data centre footprint in Johannesburg and other African cities to support this growth over the next several years.