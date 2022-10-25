DataBank unveils latest Salt Lake City data centre

The opening celebrates DataBank’s latest mission-critical IT infrastructure expansion in Utah and the Salt Lake City market, meeting the growing demand for increased capacity and mission-critical IT infrastructure.

“We are pleased to open this new facility, providing additional capacity to the Salt Lake City market,” said Tony Qorri, vice president of data center construction.

“At the time of the grand opening, the facility will have 50,00 square feet of white space and 11MW of power.

“With additional space and power coming online in 2023, SLC6 will offer a total of 100,000 square feet and 22MW of power with ample raised flooring, access to multiple carriers, and a 66MW substation.”

Granite Point Campus is strategically located between downtown Salt Lake City and Utah’s Silicon Slopes in Buffdale.

The 23-acre campus is tethered to DataBank’s SLC1 data centre and carrier hotel by direct fibre.