Tasmania Police completes trial with Motorola Solutions and Telstra

Specifically, the Tasmaina Police were able to test a new encrypted radio system after being granted an early access trial of the Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN) at the recent T20 Cricket World Cup event in Hobart.

“Tasmania Police is committed to delivering the highest quality of service to the Tasmanian community, and we look forward to transitioning on to the TasGRN late next year. The TasGRN will strengthen our ability to keep Tasmanians safe, because the world-class digitally encrypted radio communications network will significantly improve our voice communication and security," said Adrian Bodnar, acting deputy commissioner.

“It will also simplify and strengthen our ability to communicate with other emergency services and emergency management stakeholders. Being able to conduct this early access trial in collaboration with Telstra and Motorola Solutions demonstrates how advanced the infrastructure and technology supporting the TasGRN project is, and the success shows how robust this network already is.”

The TasGRN is a project between the Tasmanian Government, Motorola Solutions, and Telstra to transition Tasmania’s emergency services, land managers and electricity operators onto one unified, radio network that is both secure and interoperable.

All three parties entered into the collaborative agreement in December 2020, with the Tasmanian Government inking a $567 million contract with Telstra in partnership with Motorola Solutions to build and deliver TasGRN.