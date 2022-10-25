FiberSense partners nbn on fibre network monitoring trials

The three-month trial will see nbn explore the use of FiberSense's DigitalAsset sensing services to detect specific vibrational frequencies on fibre, in tandem with AI to determine whether the activities causing those vibrations are likely to cause damage.

“We are thrilled by the rapid growth in demand for our sensing capability amongst telecoms operators. The nbn trial marks a further step forward in meeting our aspirations to scale globally. We aim to be operating on all the world’s pre-eminent fibre networks and Australia’s nbn is certainly recognised as one of the “best of the best” amongst other national operators,” said Dr Mark Englund, founder and CEO of FiberSense.

“The demonstration will apply our patented software-based sensing portfolio to provide early warning and incident detection notifications that might impact critical infrastructure like the nbn from third party deliberate or accidental damage. Our DigitalAsset sensing service helps mitigate the impact of these all-too-common events – especially cable cuts.”

In addition, the FiberSense monitoring and diagnostic technologies provides additional levels of insight and for FiberSense the trial marks is another step in the deployment of its technology in the Asia-Pacific region and adds to recently announced new services in New Zealand and across a number of Pacific subsea cables.

“As the digital backbone of Australia, the nbn network is constantly evolving as we seek to stay ahead of ever-increasing demand for reliable broadband internet across Australia,” said Ray Owen, chief technology officer, nbn.

“We are excited to understand how advanced optical monitoring and diagnostic technologies like those offered by FiberSense can provide additional levels of insight into the types of field activities that might be detected and how the response process could work when these activities get dangerously close to nbn network assets.

"It could mean fewer unplanned outages due to accidental damage and help ensure we are keeping homes, communities and businesses connected. We are excited to partner with an Australian innovator like FiberSense to help us understand these new monitoring technologies and possible applications for the nbn.”

The trial is underway at a nbn’s test facility and a fibre cable path in Melbourne and is due to run through to November 2022.