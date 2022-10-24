Flexential expands hybrid cloud connectivity with three new data centres

The expansion of its hybrid cloud capabilities forms part of Flexential’s 2022 goal to add 33MW of new, sustainable data centre development projects and offer customers access to more than 220MW of hybrid IT capacity across 40 data centres in 19 markets by the end of the year.

With the addition of today's newly enabled data centres, it brings the company's total to 10 locations across its portfolio.

“In this rapidly evolving, digital-first technology landscape, it’s critical that we support our customers’ ability to deliver superior application performance and position them for success in the market,” said Ryan Mallory, chief operating officer at Flexential.

“This expansion is just one example of Flexential’s commitment to partner with customers to ensure their IT infrastructure meets their unique business needs and enables them to manage mission-critical workloads efficiently and effectively.”

Specifically, the expansion enables Flexential cloud customers, such as those using the FlexAnywhere platform for hosted private cloud and cloud-based disaster recovery as-a-Service solutions, enhanced network performance and decreased latency across workloads and applications, while at the same time reaching a broader base of end-users.

Flexential cloud solutions offer optimal service level agreements, pre-integrated compliance to the hypervisor level, seamless migration support, while Flexential’s data centres are interconnected by its 100Gbps backbone.

“Leading VMware Cloud Providers such as Flexential provide our mutual customers with the flexibility they require to run their business-critical applications in professionally managed data centres," said Geoff Thompson, VP of VMware cloud provider sales.

"VMware and Flexential are working to bring the flexibility of hybrid IT solutions to cloud customers across the FlexAnywhere platform, including support for the latest Hosted Private Cloud - Advanced Access solution. This expansion by Flexential into new regional facilities will make their services more accessible to an even broader range of customers."