Equinix spends US$45m on BG2 data centre in Colombia

The facility, known as BG2, will serve as a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Bogotá and is due to open in the first half of 2023. Spanning roughly 32,000 square feet of colocation space, BG2 will give global and local businesses the ability to connect directly and securely to the world's digital economy, through its digital ecosystems.

"We chose to invest in Colombia because the country has a fast-growing IT sector and is part of the fourth-largest economy in Latam. The country's economy has boomed over the past decade, driven by thriving energy and manufacturing sectors," said Tara Risser, president of Americas at Equinix.

"We believe the country is also well positioned to support businesses looking to expand within Latam, while also staying closely connected to North America. BG2 is another example of our commitment to provide our customers with the right places, partners and possibilities for their digital transformations now and into the future."

BG2 has been designed to deliver secure cabinets and private cage deployments with the initial phase its build to include 550 cabinets, with space for more in future phases. At full build, the facility will provide capacity for 1,100 cabinets.

In support of Colombian sustainability requirements, BG2 will be the first Equinix facility in the Americas to adopt Cool Array technology which is highly efficient in terms of air volume delivered per unit energy consumed. The solution also counts on free-cooling chillers that use the external lower temperature to cool the air, providing reductions in annual chiller compressor energy consumption and contributing significantly to the overall building efficiency.

''We've continued to see demand from companies in Colombia due to its accelerated pace of innovation and digital transformation," said Eduardo Carvalho, managing director of Equinix Latam.

"The construction of a new data centre will help us to support Colombian digital leaders on their digital infrastructure journey and, of course, also those who want to become the digital leaders of the future."

Customers in BG2 will be able to directly connect to BG1, which also allows low-latency routes to Equinix MI1 Miami IBX data centre, home of the Miami Internet Exchange (IX), that connects most of Latam and the Caribbean to the rest of the world.