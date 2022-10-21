stc and Huawei completes DWDM 1.2T/channel trial

DWDM optical fibre technology is used to increase the bandwidth of existing fibre networks and so the completion of the project bolsters stc’s position in ultra-high-speed transmission and verifys the 1.2T/channel transmission capability on the stc live network.

"stc Group has been the leader of the region in the field of optical transmission innovation and has paid a great attention to large-capacity transmission technologies," said Eng. Bader Allhieb, vice president of infrastructure at stc group.

"Huawei's 1.2T high-speed transmission technology maximises the single-fibre capacity by 4 times and greatly improves the bearer efficiency of optical networks. In the future, stc Group and Huawei will continue to cooperate and explore the ultra-high-speed optical transmission field, accelerate the application of innovative technologies, construct more efficient optical networks, and provide high-quality connection services to cope with explosive traffic growth."

The optical layer uses the Super C technology (120 channels in one pair of fibre), and the maximum single-fibre capacity can reach 48Tbs, delivering the bandwidth required for Saudi Arabia's new services and applications such as: e-government, smart healthcare, smart education, and supports the country in its digital transformation.

In related news, earlier this month stc inaugurated its Center3 Company, the regional digital centre for the Middle East and North Africa.

The new company owns the digital infrastructure assets owned by stc group, including data centres, subsea cables, international points of presence, and internet exchange points.