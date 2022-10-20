DRFortress to expand Honolulu campus

DRFortress has completed three expansions since 2016 and says it has grown its customer base tenfold.

Its latest development will add 200 cabinets for a total of 800 to lease and a space of almost 65,000 square feet.

“Our customers and the Hawaiian business community are always at the centre of every decision we make, and this fourth facility expansion is no different,” said Rosa White, co-president and founder of DRFortress.

“These new additions to our campus enable our customers to continue operating at the highest levels while we simultaneously provide our comprehensive, state-of-the-art colocation and cloud solutions.

"For the last 16 years, we have invested in our flagship data centre and seen exponential growth – we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

The expansion will also provide new features aimed at supporting the company’s growing number of enterprise customers.

This includes a customer training and conference room that can accommodate up to 40 people, two multi-purpose customer kiosks and a coffee bar and snack area with available workstations.