Wi-Fi Alliance soldiers on with a new president and CEO

Robinson (pictured) has also worked for 15 years at the Wi-Fi Alliance, most recently as VP of marketing for the past seven years.

Robinson, a former captain in the US Army, said: “My top priority is to ensure Wifi remains the premier connectivity technology and greatest digital equaliser for people around the globe by harnessing and amplifying the unmatched innovation engine that is the Wifi industry.”

Carlos Cordeiro, chairman of the alliance’s board of directors, said: “As we move into this next generation of growth and collaboration with member companies, Kevin understands the legacy he inherits and the importance of a dynamic Wi-Fi Alliance to the continuing success of our industry.”

He described Robinson as “a visionary leader who will invigorate this preeminent industry body as it takes on new global challenges and seizes opportunities that lay ahead”.

Robinson said: “In the coming years, [the] Wi-Fi Alliance will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible through connectivity, and we look forward to nurturing a growing community of product and service innovators looking to address the most pressing opportunities together.”

Cordeiro said: “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Edgar for his 15 years of leadership and tireless commitment to the organisation that has established Wifi as a ubiquitous and fundamental driver of the global economy.”