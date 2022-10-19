Blue Wireless enlists Celerway to connect digital frontline

The company will team with Celerway and will offer enterprises Celerway GO services with a range of data options.

“Providing reliable, secure, and affordable connectivity to field techs, remote workers and professionals remains a challenge for many businesses,” said Ivan Landen, CEO of Blue Wireless.

“The partnership with Celerway allows us to support them outside the office environment in a flexible, reliable, and cost-effective manner.”

Business can benefit from pre-staging services by network experts, a range of local and international data plans and bundles with other equipment which includes handheld devices and smart glasses.

Blue Wireless’ coverage is available in over 80 countries.

“Field and mobile workers shouldn’t rely on public WiFis, especially consumer-grade devices, for their daily operations. But they also can’t go around with a 10kg router in their pockets,” said Audun Fosselie Hansen, CEO of Celerway.

“This is where Celerway adds value: we bring enterprise-grade, secure connectivity to power employees on the go.”