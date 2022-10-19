Vantage Data Centers commences phase two of Phoenix campus construction

The additional capacity is due to become operational in the spring of 2024. Once at full build, the campus will deliver 160MW of IT capacity across three facilities spanning more than 1 million square feet. Vantage is investing more than $1.5 billion into the entire project, which is expected to create approximately 3,000 construction and technology jobs.

“As we continue to drive exponential growth across the globe, Vantage is proud to partner with officials in Goodyear to meet the increased demand for data centres in the region,” said Sam Huckaby, senior vice president, construction, North America for Vantage Data Centers.

“We appreciate Mayor Pizzillo, the City of Goodyear officials and Arizona Public Service Company (APS) for their ongoing collaborative partnership to help bring this campus to fruition. We are committed to investing in the community, and at the same time, to being a responsible corporate citizen to meet the needs of our customers while preserving precious resources in Arizona.”

The Goodyear campus is to use 'virtually no water for cooling', instead adopting a closed-loop chilled water system with air-side economisers that allows for reduced energy using outside ambient temperature. The campus aims to achieve Green Globe certification.

“We are proud that Vantage selected our Mission Critical team as the design-build partner on the expansion of its Goodyear campus,” said Ryan Ferguson, vice president and project executive of the Mission Critical team at McCarthy Building Companies, the general contractor for phase two of the development.

“Thanks to the collaboration between Vantage, the city, APS and with all design and construction partners, we are well-positioned for this fast-paced project, even with today’s challenging market conditions, to achieve the schedule and budget goals.”

At the same time, Vantage has taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint and in 2021, the company pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions globally by 2030, which was supported last month by signing The Climate Pledge.