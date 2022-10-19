Algar Telecom selects Infinera to upgrade subsea network

The solution will comprise of Infinera’s ICE6 800G optical engine, GX Series Compact Modular Platform, and FlexILS Open Optical Line System, enabling Algar Telecom to increase spectrum capacity and reduce transport cost per bit while using coherent technologies to enhance network functionality.

"As the high-speed connectivity needs of our customers evolve, we continue to deploy best-in-class technology to ensure superior network resiliency and scalability,” said Ivan Mendes, director of wholesale and IoT at Algar Telecom.

“Our technology partnership with Infinera enables us to provide modern and flexible optical transport and ensure economies of scale and efficiency in the services we deliver.”

Specifically, and as part of its ongoing network modernisation projects, Algar Telecom will deploy Infinera’s coherent technology to increase capacity on its jointly owned Monet Cable System, expanding its spectrum service offerings and paving the way for new operator partnerships.

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Algar Telecom to help them deliver a superior customer experience as they expand their services across the subsea spectrum and throughout Brazil,” said Nick Walden, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Infinera.

Infinera’s ICE6-powered GX solution delivers the capacity and reach required for high-performance subsea cable spectrum and uses the unique features of Infinera’s optical engine, which include Nyquist subcarriers, forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based technology.

In addition, the solution also includes intelligent power management tools that will enable Algar Telecom to manage optical power across the entire fibre spectrum and maintain spectrum service stability under a range of challenging conditions.