Verne Global and Ficolo collaborate on Northern European data centre platform

Both companies are part of Triple Point’s Digital 9 Infrastructure (D9) portfolio of critical digital infrastructure assets and will help meet growing customer demand for sustainable data centre services across several locations.

“Ficolo’s three campuses add significant capacity to the joint Verne Global data centre platform; together – and with D9’s backing – we are in a strong position to satisfy growing demand for sustainable and predictably priced data centre services, including from the hyperscalers,” said Dominic Ward, CEO at Verne Global.

“In addition to being able to offer our customers the choice of four Nordic locations – all built with sustainability at their core – Ficolo’s expertise in hybrid cloud-based infrastructure services enables us to provide organisations with even more flexibility over how their applications are managed and supported.”

Ficolo brings 23MW of available data centre capacity to the Verne Global platform, with the potential to expand to 90MW across its three sites in Helsinki, Pori and Tampere.

All three facilities are powered by 100% sustainable energy sources including Ficolo’s own solar power generation facility and distributes surplus heat to district heating networks.

Verne Global’s data centre platform includes a 100% renewable-powered campus in Iceland which will reach 40MW of constructed capacity in 2023 – with potential to expand to 100MW or more.