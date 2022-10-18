Kacific launches Gigstarter self-service platform

The investment adds to Kacific’s offering to distributors and resellers, which the company says will give it an advantage as it plans for growth through more satellites.

In a release, Kacific says it has been very successful in the retail market with its packages Gigstarter plans, which cater to families, communities and small businesses in underserved areas and are sold through authorised distributors.

John Loke, chief technical officer at Kacific says: “Our objective in introducing our new Crossbow platform, Gigstarter top up packs is to create a more seamless experience for our Gigstarter product offering.

“By automating processes for our distributors and ISPs with a self-service user platform like Crossbow and going down further down the retail value chain with more customisable product options and offerings for our end-users, we aim to increase the speed of digital adoption across the markets we operate in today.”

The newly launched Crossbow self-service platform is for all Gigstarter service providers and offers them the chance to manage their terminal networks.

It includes the instant provisioning of new terminals, instant provisioning of static IP and the ability for customers to submit plan changes for existing terminals.