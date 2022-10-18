ThousandEyes launches new EU cloud region in Germany

Already operational the new EU Cloud Region, hosted on an AWS-based data centre in Frankfurt, Germany, will serve ThousandEyes growing base of customers its cloud and Internet intelligence technology in the European Union (EU) as well as the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The news comes as the past two years has seen companies accelerate their digital transformation, which means that cloud adoption, migration to software as a service (SaaS), SD-WAN and hybrid work continue to be major drivers for growth.

As adoption of ThousandEyes grows, the company says it will continue to expand the footprint of the platform itself, "delivering enhanced performance to our user base and, in the case of the new EU Cloud Region, helping our customers comply with regional, local, and industry-specific regulations and guidelines", said the company in a blog post.

Specifically, the expansion of the EU Cloud region further supports ThousandEyes' European customers that operate in heavily regulated industries, such as the banking sector, financial services, and government sector, where data residency and data sovereignty are key.

Since the Cisco acquisition in 2020, ThousandEyes’ Internet and cloud intelligence technology has been integrated into Cisco’s product portfolio.

At the same time, the company recently announced product innovations that support its customers’ digital transformation projects. These include Operational intelligence with ThousandEyes WAN Insights, the first in predictive networking, delivering network forecasts and SD-WAN recommendations to optimise user experience.

There is also Workflow automation with Automated Session Testing, another industry-first insight into Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Webex by Cisco for real-time and exact pinpointing of user issues.

Lastly there is faster insights with Internet Insights: Application Outages, a global-scale view into SaaS application performance, based on real performance data.