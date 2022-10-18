Telxius partners NJFX to enhance subsea cable connectivity

Specifically, Telxius now offers a direct terrestrial fibre route between its cable landing station in Virginia Beach to NJFX’s campus in Wall, New Jersey. This new route effectively extends the capabilities and services related to Telxius’ Marea, Dunant and Brusa subsea cable systems and customers in hubs such as Chicago, Montreal, New York, Richmond and Toronto can now access multiterabit capacity, a wide range of advanced services and enhanced diverse connectivity.

“We are continually finding new ways to enhance the reliability and resiliency of our global infrastructure. Our collaboration with NJFX gives customers rapid access to critical infrastructure and satisfies the diversity and low latency needs of some of the most demanding customers in the financial sector,” said Gerardo Bonilla, head of sales at Telxius.

“NJFX has a track record of supporting some of the largest players in international networking and is continually growing its ecosystem. We look forward to growing together and offering ultra-reliable global connectivity.”

In addition, Telxius’ new presence at NJFX will give NJFX’s customers direct access to the Telxius global subsea network which in turn will allow said customers to have access to Telxius' complete suite of services including Tier-1 IP Transit, global capacity, colocation and security solutions. This is supported by Telxius' network of approximately 100 PoPs in 18 countries, 25 landing stations and two communications hubs.

In turn, by joining the NJFX interconnection platform, Telxius and its customers gain direct, on-demand interconnection with Havfrue/AEC-2, Seabras-1, TGN1 and TGN2, cable systems.

“Telxius provides customers with fresh connectivity options to crucial European digital hubs as well as Latin American markets that are expanding quickly. The 'trusted middle mile' of interconnected independent networks is improved thanks to our cooperation with Telxius,” said Gil Santaliz, CEO of NJFX.

"It's wonderful to see new redundancy to boost service quality throughout the Atlantic and Latin America as we work to increase uptime and lessen the effects of service interruptions. We are thrilled to have Telxius at NJFX and to be collaborating with them to provide clients with the finest services.”