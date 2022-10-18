Austria and Hungary closer together again with new fibre link

The two companies said the successful development was a joint network upgrade project of the two leading carrier service and ICT provider companies of the region.

Judit Albers (pictured), A1 Telekom Austria’s director of international business, said: “Our award-winning services and products are based on our pan-European A1 Telekom Austria Group backbone, the infrastructure of our subsidiaries in seven countries in CEE, and various established partnerships with other telecommunications providers. Thus, a continuous expansion of our backbone is an absolute necessity.”

Albert Kis, Invitech’s COO of infrastructure and carrier services, said: “Invitech can further improve the quality of the services provided to our customers and able to offer a unique solution for future transit needs in the region.”

The companies said they have two fully diverse routes that have been “implemented to guarantee the safest connectivity between the two capitals”.

Albers said: “Only a top infrastructure leads to more services and results in the satisfaction and loyalty of our customers.”

Kis added: “I strongly believe that our long-term presence as [a] trusted own network service provider on the Hungarian market, and the cooperation with A1 Telekom Austria group make us primary option for regional needs and guarantees the highest customer experience.”

Invitech said it has more than 11,000km of highly secured network – mainly along the main rail lines of Hungary – and is in the heart of central and eastern Europe with 11 border crossings to neighbouring countries. It also has more than 3,500 sq metres of data centre capacity.