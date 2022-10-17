Zanzibar signs MoU to establish data centre

The MoU was signed by Khalid Salum Mohammed, the minister of infrastructure, communication and transport and Maqbool bin Salem Al-Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park.

Al Wahaibi said: “The signing of the MoU between the Government of Zanzibar and Oman Data Park reflects the great confidence that ODP enjoys in the areas of cloud services while the strategic partnership between the two sides aims at benefiting from the capabilities of the Sultanate of Oman in this field, where Oman Data Park is a vital part in these aspects.”

The latest agreement is described as a “qualitative addition” to the Oman Data Park portfolio which provides integrated solutions under one roof including cloud-managed services, data hosting, cybersecurity and web hosting.

The signing follows the success of the first agreement between the two from April earlier this year, as it was revealed Oman Data Park would be setting up a cloud bidding system in Zanzibar.

The cloud bidding system and the signing of the data centre agreement come as the government looks to automate its attrition systems and transfer toward an “e-government”.

Oman Data Park will become the technology provider for the Zanzibar government in order to move forward on its path of e-government transformation, Al-Wahaibi added.