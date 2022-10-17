Reliance Jio reveals Nokia, Ericsson 5G partnerships

Nokia has been selected by the Indian operator to build one of the largest 5G networks in the world. Ericsson, meanwhile will help Jio to build India’s first 5G Standalone network.

Under the Nokia contract, the vendor will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high capacity 5G MIMO antennas and remote radio heads to support different spectrum bands and self-organising network software.

Reliance Jio plans to deploy a 5G standalone network which will interwork with its 4G network. The network will allow the operator to deliver advanced 5G services such as machine-to-machine communications, network slicing and ultra-low latency.

Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio said: “We are pleased to be working with Nokia for our 5G SA deployment in India.

“Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all of its customers. We are confident that our partnership with Nokia will deliver one of the most advanced 5G networks globally.”

Nokia has a long-standing presence in India and the new deal will mean that Nokia is now supplying India’s three largest mobile operators.

Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO at Nokia stated: “This is a significant win for Nokia in an important market and a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world.

“This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading AirScale portfolio.

“We are proud that Reliance Jio has placed its trust in our technology and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with them.”

The Ericsson announcement follows the allocation of 5G spectrum in recently concluded auctions in India.

This is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment across the country.

Ambani added: “We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio’s 5G SA rollout. Jio transformed the digital landscape in India with the launch of LTE services in 2016.

“We are confident that Jio’s 5G network will accelerate India’s digitalisation and will serve as the foundation for achieving our nation’s ‘Digital India’ vision.”

