Nokia upgrades GBI’s network between Middle East and Europe

Specifically, the modernisation project will increase GBI’s international network capacity ahead of the World Cup to enable to deliver high speed connectivity between Doha, Qatar and Milan, Italy. Using Nokia’s PSE-V coherent technology GBI will be able to deploy capacity upgrades to its existing subsea cables and terrestrial networks.

“We selected Nokia because its proven PSE technology will enable us to grow the capacity of our subsea cables and terrestrial networks efficiently and cost-effectively," said Gavin Rea, chief technical officer at GBI.

"We will be able to meet our customers’ increasing demand for the best connectivity services between the Middle East and Europe while ensuring that we can increase speed and capacity in the future. These routes are critical to our international carrier-grade fibre-optic smart network that connects service provider, cloud provider and enterprise customers to important financial and communications hubs across the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia.”

GBI will upgrade its Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch optical transport platforms with new network interface cards powered by the Photonic Service Engine V digital signal processors.

These new technologies will enable GBI to upgrade to wavelength connections from 50Gbps to 200Gbps over its subsea cable and terrestrial links and lay the foundations for 400Gbps services in the future.

“There is a growing need for wholesale services that provide higher speed, reliable connectivity between cloud data centres, co-location facilities and interconnection hubs in the Middle East and Europe," added Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, senior vice president of EMEA Webscale Business.

"We are delighted that GBI has selected Nokia to upgrade important routes of its Smart Network. GBI’s customers will benefit from the scale, reliability and efficiency of our optical solution while GBI will be able to increase network capacity while reducing network operations costs.”

The solution maximises optical spectrum efficiency through advanced techniques such as continuous baud rate adjustment and eliminates regeneration of the optical signal over two long-haul terrestrial links.