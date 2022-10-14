EdgeConneX borrows $150m for Chile and Colombia expansion

The company, which is owned by Swedish investment group EQT, says the loan refinances outstanding indebtedness.

Joe Harar (pictured), EdgeConneX CFO, said: “This latest funding provides EdgeConneX with the backing necessary to continue its regional expansion in Latin America and to do so in a sustainability-minded way.”

The loan incentivises the company’s performance on the data centres’ energy efficiency, renewable energy consumption and environmental certification.

Harrar said: “This is a landmark transaction in the digital infrastructure space in Latin America, as combined green loan principles and sustainability-linked loan principles are considered to be the first combination sustainability data centre financing in the Latin American market.”

This loan is not EdgeConneX’s first deal related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. Earlier this year it borrowed $1.7 billion, including a securitisation and multi-currency term loan (ESG term loan) to support the its growth and in line with its commitment to ESG as part of its “customers, people, planet” core values.

EdgeConneX uses the same slogan in connection with the latest, more modest loan.