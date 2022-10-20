Celeste introduces Modulo Box, portable data centres for business

The operator, with more than 10 years of experience in hosting, says this is a new portable method of deploying data centre capacity aiming to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Called Modulo Box, this is a family of standardised IT and telecom rooms, made available in the form of modular containers that can be used indoors or outdoors. “They are isothermal and can last for up to 20 years,” said Celeste, which is owned by the Infravia infrastructure fund and by Nicolas Aubé, its founding president.

This modular concept has initially been designed to host data in a more efficient, ecological and autonomous way while optimizing costs, said the company.

“To install a modular data centre, all you need is dedicated space, a power supply and an internet connection, as the modules are self-sufficient,” added Celeste, which is based in Champs-sur-Marne, in the eastern suburbs of Paris.