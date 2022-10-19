neutrality.one expands into Jeddah with PoP in stc facility

The PoP will deliver direct low-latency connectivity between Jeddah and Marseille, France and with its presence in the KSA, neutrality.one is able to provide international customers with a cost-effective, turn-key solution that supports last-mile access.

“KSA has emerged as one of the most exciting markets in the Middle East and has one of the world’s fastest growing digital economies," said George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one.

"Our presence in Jeddah will provide low-latency connectivity that supports the KSA Vision 2030 and enables local and global organisations to seamlessly connect their applications and services across the region and around the world. Jeddah has emerged as a critical hub for serving our customers and we look forward to helping them to accelerate digital transformation and benefit businesses, users, and society.”

Using the Jeddah Center3 data centre will enable neutrality.one to provision connectivity that supports cloud-based applications for enterprises and service providers across the Middle East.

The news support the KSA’s Vision for 2030 by accelerating digital transformation in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Jeddah is a natural jumping off point for connecting Africa, Europe and the Middle East. It gives us a strategic hub in a key market while creating opportunities to connect high-growth markets with low-latency networking," added Szlosarek.

We’re already seeing demand for networking in and out of Jeddah and see it as a strategic location for expanding our footprint. This is the beginning of our next wave of growth and we’re very proud to be kicking this off in the KSA.”

News of stc's Center3 was announced earlier this month, the new company owns the digital infrastructure assets owned by stc group, including data centres, subsea cables, international points of presence, and internet exchange points.