Subsea Cloud solves subsea cables PFE limitations

Hailed as a breakthrough in the subsea cable industry, historically the capacity of ultra-long haul subsea systems is limited by the electrical power that can be delivered to the amplifiers, noting that excessive voltage will cause damage to the some of the cable’s constituent parts.

“Our solution adds power feed equipment along the cable’s route, maximising the system capacity,” said Maxie Reynolds, founder and CEO of Subsea Cloud.

The solution uses Subsea Cloud's 'compensated pod technology' to host power feed equipment in the middle of the cable, effectively raising the voltage level on the cable’s DC bus, which creates “a more effective power supply for the repeaters that are far away from the shore-side PFEs,” adds Reynolds.

“Culturally we are solution-centric. I am extremely fortunate to work alongside engineers whose experience is that of actual technical knowhow and real-world application,” said Reynolds.

“It is incumbent on our generation of companies to solve the problems of today. We have to develop innovative solutions that balance and strengthen what we have today with what we can achieve tomorrow.”

Systems today can be designed to maximise the power available per repeater and the emergence of space division multiplexing technology also provides a new development direction for the capacity improvement of optical cable transmission systems.

Until recently this voltage limitation has not been a serious issue, but the required capacity and increase in deployment of ultra-long haul subsea systems continues to increase adding power feed equipment is essential to achieving progress.

The lack of voltage toward the middle of the cable reduces the capacity of the mid-section repeaters, so adding another voltage source to the middle of the cable increases the total cable capacity.

“Increasing a system’s power feed equipment bolsters the other advances made in the cable industry. We believe that such technological improvements, working in tandem, will have a profound impact on the industry in the short and long term," explains Reynolds.

"The architecture we are proposing will enable high-reliability immediately but will also allow growth as is forecast. It will no longer be difficult to keep up with capacity demand subject to the power feed constraint.”

Additioally, the solution, which will effectively be a submerged PFE that generates its own power thanks to ocean current, can be retrofitted into older cables as well as support newer cables.