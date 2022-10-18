Apelby upgrades voice business with Linxa partnership

The platform is a fully integrated end-to-end telecom management solution which supports and automates the voice wholesale process from rate management, to routing, quality and deal management, all the way to billing, dispute management, fraud detection and real-time reporting.

‘Migrating our voice business to the Linxa Connect voice platform has been a game changer for us, has it gives us the real-time tools, capabilities and features that we require to continue accelerate our growth strategy and provide our customers with the best-in-breed international voice services they demand,” says Emil Kovac, CEO at Apelby.

“The project has been on time and on budget with ease, thanks to both the Linxa and Apelby teams great motivation and relationship.”

The partnership will aim to empower high levels of automation, agility and efficiencies which has enabled Apelby to re-engineer and enhance its business processes.

This, in turn, has allowed the company to optimise its flexibility creativity and proactivity.

Kunal Dave VP of global sales at Linxa adds: ‘We are excited to support Apelby in their strategic growth and to have them join our rapidly growing list of wholesale customers.

“Our Linxa Connect platform will provide Apelby with many enhanced functions and features, as well as high levels of automation, which will allow them to significantly increase efficiencies, revenues and control.

“In addition, having access to the accurate, real-time information the platform provides will empower them to successfully manage and grow their wholesale voice business for many years to come.”