DE-CIX the first internet exchange to implement 800GE technology

The turbo boost is being realised on the basis of the DE-CIX Apollon platform which was implemented in Frankfurt in 2013 and was upgraded to 400 GE technology in 2019.

“With the introduction of 800 GE access technology, we once again underline our commitment to being a technology leader,” said Dr Thomas King, chief technology officer at DE-CIX.

“We offer our customers the latest generation of hardware and a modern, scalable infrastructure that can cope with all future demands.

“At the same time, with the new technology we are supporting our customers’ growth. We have been working with Nokia for years and are excited to once again jointly push the limits of what’s technically possible.”

Nokia and DE-CIX have been partners for almost a decade and DE-CIX CEO Ivo Ivanov says the partnership enables the company to “bring the latest developments in technology to productvie use as a first mover”.

“The advent of the 800 GE era will enable enterprises and organizations connected to DE-CIX to develop innovative use cases as yet not even dreamt of,” he added.

DE-CIX adds that its latest expansion is a result of growing customer demand for greater bandwidth. This year alone, the data throughput at peak times has increased by almost 30%.

The operator offers interconnection services in over 40 metro markets in Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia.