Google leases Adani data centre in Noida, India

Google will pay a monthly cost of US$2.86 per square foot of the 43,100sqm with an annual increase of 1%.

The CBRE report states that by 2025, India will have invested more than US$20 billion in data centres in the country.

It adds that the country’s need for data centres has increased as a result of its increasing digitalisation and the forceful government policy encouragement.

CBRE adds that OTT, online gaming, 5G and increased smartphone usage has led to multi-fold jumps in data transmission and the need for high spec servers.

In February 2021, Adani Enterprises formed a joint venture with EdgeConneX to develop and operate data centres throughout India.

This included the construction of hyperscale data centres in India, starting with Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad.