Cradlepoint, Bosch and T-Mobile develop IoT using 5G Wireless WAN

The solution, developed by Bosch and Cradlepoint, uses T-Mobile 5G with Cradlepoint's purpose-built wideband adapters and routers to create near real-time parking and safety monitoring at Peachtree Corners, Georgia, one of the first smart cities in the US.

"Real-world deployments of IoT are challenging the status quo of existing solutions," said Todd Krautkremer, chief marketing officer, Cradlepoint.

"Couple that with the trend of businesses leveraging 5G technology to transform, and you'll see how this advanced connectivity is remodelling the enterprise. Cradlepoint, T-Mobile and Bosch are at the forefront of this evolution, furthering IoT and 5G deployments for projects of all sizes."

Unlike traditional fibre connections that take months to deploy, cost thousands of dollars and have long-term commitment contracts, Cradlepoint's 5G Wireless WAN solutions enable an entire ecosystem of IoT partners to immediately deploy solutions with the security and remote management capabilities needed to support IoT deployments at scale.

"Improving safety, efficiencies and anticipating the needs of customers is what best-in-class smart cities can accomplish when powered by 5G and with innovators like Cradlepoint," said Chris Melus, vice president of product management with T-Mobile for Business.

"It's rewarding to see concepts from the Curiosity Lab, leveraging our 5G Advanced Network Solutions suite prove true value in the real world."

The solution uses near real-time IoT technology developed by Bosch in partnership with T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity 5G network and Cradlepoint 5G hardware to help Peachtree Corners shoppers and visitors in finding open parking as well as available charging stations for electric vehicles.

"In collaboration with T-Mobile and Cradlepoint, and our continued joint effort with the Curiosity Lab in the City of Peachtree Corners, we are demonstrating a scalable, affordable, adroit AIoT solution to serve the community," said Lewis Stallworth, business development at Bosch Security Systems.

"The flexibility of this solution was only possible with this technology-forward collaboration and is changing the conversation of what is possible when there is a need for parking management, retail management, community safety and true community operational analytics."

In addition, the technology also enables city planners to make real-time decisions on parking capacity, infrastructure planning, traffic management and security safeguards.