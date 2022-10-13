Meta deepens Microsoft metaverse partnership

This includes Windows apps and Teams tie-ins and was announced during Meta’s Connect conference earlier this week.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO said that Teams will integrate with Quest devices and that Microsoft will offer ways to stream Windows apps to Meta’s headsets.

“We’re bringing the Microsoft Teams immersive meeting experience to Meta Quest in order to give people new ways to connect with each other,” Nadella said.

“This partnership complements our commitment to HoloLens, and we are excited to continue evolving our mixed-reality devices roadmap, leading with our cloud-first approach, and with Windows and Microsoft 365 at the fore,” a blog post added.

“All of this advances our efforts to build the foundations of a responsible metaverse, with security, compliance and enterprise-grade experiences as foundational to how we will continue to unlock new possibilities for the future of work.”

Meta also revealed that Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming will arrive on Quest devices in the coming months.

Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory will support Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2, enabling IT administrators to provision these devices for users who have a Quest for Business subscription with Meta.

Since changing its name from Facebook to Meta last year, its focus has shifted to building an “open”, “interoperable” metaverse according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg