Samsung establishes new 6G research group

The group marks a significant increase in investment in UK telecoms research talent by Samsung and is part of its global 6G development project, spanning multiple overseas research centres.

“We envision that 6G will provide ultimate experiences for humans and everything through the next level of hyper-connectivity, and this idea serves as the foundation of our 6G vision,” said Sebastian Seung, president and head of Samsung Research.

“We believe that it is the right time to start preparing for 6G. Shaping 6G will require many years, as we have seen with previous generations, and will need lots of discussion and collaborations among players in industry and academia.”

The new research project will be based at the Samsung R&D Institute UK based in Staines-upon-Thames, Samsung Research UK.

SRUK was established in 1996 as the first European R&D centre outside of Korea. The firm says it is at the forefront of technology with new areas of focus in communication networks, data intelligence and on-device AI.

The new funding will create several roles in Samsung Research UK, and applications are already open.

“The UK has a long heritage in developing core technologies for mobile communications, from 1G (TACS) to 5G, with a strong academic base drawing on direct industry, EPSRC and DCMS funding,” said Professor Howard Benn, VP for communications research at SRUK.

“Our new 6G group will build on the strong Samsung UK team, already the UK’s leading contributor to 3GPP standards, developing 5G and 5G-Advanced standards.”